Boulder Elementary Board of Trustees Meeting

Monday, August 10, 2020, 5:30 P.M.

Boulder Elementary School Library

Agenda

Announcements and public comment.

Communication and comments: Letters; Student issues.

Commendations and recognitions.

Unfinished business.

Committee reports: Leadership; Handbook/Policy; Budget/Finance & Negotiations/Personnel; Facilities; Transportation.

Superintendent/Principal’s report

New Business

1.Personnel: Custodian, Paraprofessional, Grant Coordinator, COVID Stipend-RH, Family Engagement Coordinator

2.Non Resident Student Acceptance 

3.Liquidation of School Propertyt

4.Handbooks

5.School Foods: Full Pay Increase; JHS & Basin Contract

6.Superintendent Goals 

7.2020-2021 Budget Adoptions: General Fund; Transportation Fund; Tuition Fund; Retirement Fund; Adult Education Fund; Metal Mines; Technology Fund; Flexibility Fund; Debt Service; Building Reserve

8.Leave of Absence

9.Policy 1905 – Masks

10.Policies Series 1900 – State of Emergency

11.Re-Opening School Plan 

Topics for future meeting agendas

 Next board meeting scheduled September 14, 2020

