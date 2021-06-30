PUBLIC NOTICE OF CITY COUNCIL HEARING FOR ANNEXATION AND ZONING MAP AMENDMENT
Chad Bullock has submitted a request to annex property that he owns into the City of Boulder with a zoning designation of R-1. The property in question is located at the east end of 2nd Avenue and can be legally described as part of Tract A-1 of Certificate of Survey 274772 located south of Cemetery Road. The property is in the SE ¼ of Section 28 and NE ¼ of Section 33, Township 6 North, Range 4 West, P.M.M., Jefferson County, Montana. The property included in the annexation and zoning amendment request is almost completely located within the Place of Use for City’s Water Well #3.
The annexation request involves 6.55-acres which would be annexed under the provisions of Sections 7-2-4601 through 7-2-4610, MCA, Annexation by Petition and the adopted Annexation Policy of the City of Boulder. 5.15 acres of applicant’s property is already located within the City and would be rezoned from R-2 residential zoning to R-1 residential zoning.
The report required in Section 7-2-4731, MCA, will be available City Hall at least 14 days prior to the date of the public hearing.
Upon annexation by the City, the properties would be served by law enforcement, fire and have access to City sewer and water services. The City Council will hold a hearing on the proposed annexation and zoning map amendment on July 22, 2021, at 6:30 PM at the Boulder City Hall. If the annexation and zoning map amendment are approved by the City Council, the applicant will likely submit an application for subdivision that will then undergo review by the City. For more information on the proposed annexation and zoning amendment, please contact Ellen Harne, the City Clerk at 406-225-3381 or at cityclerk@cityofbouldermt.com.
Legal 21-084 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 30 and July 7 & 14, 2021 MNAXLP
