Bid Solicitation for Natural Gas Heating Unit
Elkhorn Search and Rescue (ESAR) is soliciting bids to replace the heating unit in the ESAR building located in Clancy, MT.
This solicitation is for:
1) Removal and disposal of current natural gas heater (Carrier brand, Model 58MXA040-08).
2) Supply and install a new natural gas heating unit in the same limited space location, using existing ducts (as practical) and piping. The new heating unit will be of equivalent heat output as model being replaced.
3) Ensure newly install natural gas heater is functioning as specified by manufacturer.
To schedule a mandatory site inspection, call Tim @ 406-933-5625 or Tracy @ 406-431-9481.
Bids shall be received by 5 p.m. May 25, 2021 by emailing to: elkhornSAR@gmail.com
Legal 21-055 Published in the Boulder
