RESOLUTION 2-2021
RESOLUTION OF INTENTION OF THE BASIN COUNTY WATER AND/OR SEWER DISTRICT TO ESTABLISH RATES AND CHARGES FOR THE DISTRICT’S WATER SYSTEM
RECITALS
Whereas, it is necessary to establish base rates for the services provided by, or available from, the System in order to collect sufficient revenues to pay costs associated with the operation and maintenance of the System; and
Whereas, the District is required to provide notice and a public hearing prior to the passage or enactment of an ordnance or resolution imposing, establishing, changing or increasing rates, fees, or charges for water services or facilities.
Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Board of Director of the District (the “Board”) as follows:
Section 1. Existing Monthly Rate: The District currently imposed a monthly rate that was published and approved after a duly notice public hearing on April 7, 2020, as follows:
Base volume, gallons Rate
1.Residential & Commercial
0-10,000$48.00
2. Unoccupied Property
0$12.00
(An Unoccupied Property is a property in the District which has not had any water service for a minimum of twelve consecutive months.)
WATER VARIABLE RATE:
CATEGORY 1 PROPERTIES
Volume Used, gal $/1,000 gallons
10,001-15,000 $4.50
15,001-20,000 $5.50
Over 30,000 $6.50
Section 2. Proposed New Rates: The new Monthly Rates for the System are proposed to be as follows:
$12.00 for Sewer Service
$48.00 for Water Service
$0.00 for Unoccupied Property
It is proposed that there shall not be a Water Variable Rate
The proposed new rates would go into effect January 01, 2022.
Section 3. Review of Rates: The District Board of Directors will review these rates and charges annually, pursuant to Section 7-13-2301, MCS.
Section 4. Public Hearing: A public hearing on the rate decrease will be held on December 16, 2021, commencing at 6:30PM at the Basin Elementary School, in Basin, Montana.
Section 5.Notice: The District Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to publish or cause to be published a notice of passage of this resolution in the Boulder Monitor, a newspaper of general circulation in the District, once a week for two weeks, in the form and manner prescribed by Section 7-13-2275, MCA, and to mail or cause to be mailed a copy of said notice to all property owners in the District and all customers of the District at least 7 days and not more than 30 days prior to the public hearing. The Board may be contacted for more information at 406-465-7454.
Passed and Approved this ______day of ________________ 2021.
BASIN COUNTY WATER AND/OR SEWER DISTRICT
__________ President
Attest: __________ Secretary
Board Members ______voted in favor
Board Members ______voted against
Board Members ______abstained
Legal 21-145 Published in the Boulder Monitor December 8 & 15, 2021
