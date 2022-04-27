PUBLIC HEARING
The Basin County Sewer & Water Board will be holding a public hearing at the next scheduled monthly meeting to discuss the possible future proceedings for the Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) as well as the revised water restrictions for the summer of 2022. This will be held at the Basin Elementary School on May 10, 2022, at 6:30PM, please join us and we hope to see you there.
Legal 22-044 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 27 & May 4, 2022
MNAXLP
