AUDIT PUBLICATION STATEMENT
An audit of the affairs of Clancy School District No.1, Jefferson County, Clancy, Montana 59634, has been conducted by Strom & Associates, PC. The audit covered the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. The audit also covered the Extracurricular Fund for pupil functions which is included in the financial statements of the District.
Section 2-7-521, MCA, requires that this publication concerning the audit report include a statement that such report is on file in its entirety and open to public inspection at the School Clerk’s office, and that the District will send a copy of the audit report to any interested person upon request.
Very truly yours,
/s/ Jennifer Goehring
Business Manager/Clerk
Clancy School District No. 1
18 Clancy Creek Rd
Clancy, MT 59634
(406) 933-5531
Legal 21-068 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 2, 2021 MNAXLP
