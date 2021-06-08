AUDIT PUBLICATION STATEMENT
An audit of the affairs of the City of Boulder has been conducted by Strom & Associates, PC. The audit covered the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. Section 2-7-521, MCA requires the publication of the following summary of significant findings.
Summary of Significant Findings
The audit report for the City of Boulder, Jefferson County, Montana for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 contains an Independent Auditor’s Report on the City’s basic financial statements. The report issued for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 contains unmodified opinion(s).
The audit report also contains several other auditor’s reports. Following is a listing of the reports and a summary of the findings included in each. This is only a summary and is not intended to be used as an audit report.
1. Report on Internal Control Over Financial Reporting and on Compliance and Other Matters Based on an Audit of Financial Statements Performed in Accordance with Government Auditing Standards- this report contains the following findings:
a. Ambulance controls
b. Unrecorded due from other governments
Public Inspection of Audit Report
The complete audit report is on file in its entirety and is open to public inspection at the City Hall.
Sincerely
/s/ Ellen Harne, City Clerk
Legal 21-071 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 9, 2021 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.