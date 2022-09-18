Steven J. Shapiro, P.C.
Attorney at Law
9 Friendship Lane, Suite 100
Montana City, MT 59634
(406) 449-1200
Attorney for the Plaintiff
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
John T. Jessen, Plaintiff, vs. the Heirs and Devisees of the Estates of Daniel C. Stout and Edna F. Stout, and Daniel E. Stout and the State of Montana, and Summons for Jefferson County, a political subdivision of the State of Montana, and Each and all of the unknown owners of the real property or any portion thereof, described in the Complaint in this action, filed in the office of the Clerk of this Court; All of the heirs, devisees, successors or assigns of each of the unknown owners who may be deceased, if any; And all other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real property described in theComplaint, or any portion thereof adverse to Plaintiff’s ownership or any cloud upon Plaintiff’s title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent, including any claim or possible claims of dower, inchoate or accrued, Defendants.
No. DV-22-2022-0000035-QT
ALIAS SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
The State of Montana to: The Heirs and Devisees of the Estates of Daniel C. Stout, and Edna F. Stout, and Daniel E. Stout, and all persons claiming any interest in or lien upon the real property described in the summons or any part of the real property, Defendants, greetings:
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in this action which is filed in the Office of the Clerk of this Court, a copy of which is now served upon you, and to file your written Answer and serve a copy thereof upon the Plaintiff’s attorney within 21 days after the last publication of this Summons, exclusive of the last date of publication; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. Provided, pursuant to M.R.Civ.P. 12 (a), the state, or any state board or agency shall serve an answer to the complaint within 42 days after service upon the attorney general. You are required to set forth in your Answer what interest or lien, if any, you have in or upon that certain real property or any part of the real property situated in Jefferson County, State of Montana, particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point which is distant North 79º30’ West 173 feet from the quarter section corner on the South boundary of Section 29, Township 6 North, Range 4 West, Montana Principal Meridian, and running thence North 53º East along the Westerly side of the old right of way of the Montana Central Railway 200 feet to Cor. No. 2; thence running West 400 feet to Cor. No. 3 on the Easterly line of the Right of Way of the Helena, Boulder Valley and Butte Railway; thence running South 42º West along the East line of the right of way of said last named railway 160 feet to Cor. No. 4; thence running due East 325 feet more or less to Cor. No. 1, the place of beginning.
Reference: Book 47 of Deeds, page 304; Book 57 of Deeds, page 274.
Geocode: 51-1490-29-3-02-05-0000
Assessment Code: 000002832.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that, unless you appear and answer, the Plaintiff will ask the Court to enter Judgment for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This is an action to quiet title and remove a cloud from the title of the real property described above.
WITNESS, my hand and the seal of said Court on September 14, 2022.
DORIANNE WOODS, Clerk of District Court
By /s/ Dorianne Woods
(Court Seal)
Clerk of Court
Legal 22-109 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 21 & 28 and October 5, 2022 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.