Advertisement for Public Comment and
Review of Environmental Review Record
The City of Boulder will hold a public hearing on April 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM at City Hall as part of the regular Council meeting for the purpose of obtaining comments regarding the environmental review record for the proposed Water System Improvements project.
The scope for the proposed project was defined in detail at the September 20, 2021 and November 15, 2021 Public Hearings for the Water System Improvements Preliminary Engineering Report (PER). The purpose of this hearing is to provide additional information specifically regarding the Environmental Assessment prepared for the proposed project. The Environmental Checklist was included in the Final PER, Appendix C, which is available for review at City Hall.
A final decision on the Environmental Assessment will be made at a subsequent Council meeting. All interested persons will be given the opportunity to ask questions and express opinions regarding the proposed project and any environmental impacts. Comments may be given orally at the meeting or submitted in writing before May 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM.
Anyone wanting to review the environmental review record and project impacts, or submit questions and comments, should contact the City Clerk. The preliminary Environmental Assessment will be made available at this public meeting and also for review at City Hall following the meeting.
Legal 22-037 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 13, 2022 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.