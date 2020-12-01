Benjamin J. Mann, 33833674
Lewis N. Stoddard, 60923896
Halliday Watkins & Mann, P.C.
376 East 400 South, Suite 300
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Phone: 801-355-2886
Facsimile: 801-328-9714
Email: lewis@hwmlawfirm.com
Attorney for Plaintiff | HWM File No. 51345
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Pingora Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff, v. Denita Z. Castile; Ted L. Castile; Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc.; and Does 1-10, Defendants.
NOTICE OF SALE
CIVIL NUMBER: DV 2018-16
Under and by virtue of a Writ of Execution issued in the above-entitled action on August 10, 2020, I am commanded to sell at public auction all of Defendants’ rights and interest to the below described property:
That Tract of Land described as Tract A-1 which is described as follows, To-Wit:
A Tract of Land situated in the NE 1/4 of Section 18, T1N, R4E, MPM, Jefferson County, Montana, and Described as follows:
Commencing at the NE corner of said Section 18; thence S 01° 50’ 06” E a distance of 1377.37 FT; thence N 88° 59’ 54” W a distance of 703.79 FT. to the true point of beginning. Then, from this point beginning, N 88” 59’ 54” a distance of 785.53 feet to a pint on Easterly R/W line, N 20° 55’ 00” E a distance of 1082.28 FT; thence, leaving said R/W line, S 71° 06’ 09” E a distance of 443.60 FT; thence S 89° 26’ 18” W a distance of 221.95 FT; thence S 15° 25’ 55” W a distance of 911.72 FT. to the point of beginning. Subject Tract of land is described in Certificate of survey NO. 180399, FOLIO 504-D.
The herein described Tract of Land contains an area of 15.698 acres.
Further Subject to an existing access toad in the South-Westerly portion of said Tract for access to the property to the South.
This grant also transfers all water and ditch rights existing and pertinent to subject property, including shares of stock in any Ditch Companies for delivery of said water.
Together with the tenements, hereditaments, and appurtenances thereunto belonging or in anywise appertaining thereunto.
Subject to any and all easements, rights-of way, restrictions, agreements, waivers, notations, conditions and reservations of record.
Further subject to any liens and/or delinquencies for general real estate taxes and assessments.
Further subject to declaration of covenants, conditions and restrictions, bylaws, architectural guidelines, and all other certain restrictive and protective covenants on record in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Jefferson County, Montana.
Deed type: Warranty deed between Marvin L. Anderson and Zenda L. Anderson Ted L. Castile dated 7/10/2013, recorded 7/22/2013 in Instrument No. 249440.
MORE CORRECTLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
Tract A-1 of Certificate of Survey No. 180399, Folio 504D, located in the NE1/4 of Section 18, Township 1 North, Range 4 West, P.M.M., Jefferson County, Montana.
With a property address of: 932 MT Highway 55, Whitehall, MT 59759
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January 2020, at 11:00 AM on the front steps of the Jefferson County Judicial District Court at 201 W. Centennial Ave., Boulder, MT 59632 the above-described property will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy Plaintiff’s judgment, with interest and costs.
Date: 11-20-2020
Sheriff/Deputy Sheriff of Jefferson County, State of Montana
By: Jeri Goodwin
**We strongly recommend anyone interested in bidding on any property noticed for sale research the ownership of the property thoroughly prior to bidding**
Legal 20-127 Published in the Boulder Monitor December 2, 9 & 16, 2020 MNAXLP
