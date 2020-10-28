NOTICE
An audit of the DS450 Central Ballot Counter will be conducted on November 12, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. in the Clerk and Recorder Building located at 102 So. Monroe St., Boulder. The audit shall be conducted by hand counting the November 3, 2020, Federal General Election ballots from a precinct(s).
The canvass of the November 3, 2020, Federal General Election will be held on November 13, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the Clerk and Recorder Building located at 102 So. Monroe St., Boulder.
Bonnie Ramey
Jefferson County Election Administrator
