Notice of Method of Counting
Absentee Ballots
Notice is hereby given that absentee ballots will be publicly counted for the General Election on Election Day, November 3, 2020, starting at 10:00 a.m. at the following location:
Clerk and Recorder Building located at 102 So. Monroe St., Boulder, as specified in 13-15-201. MCA, by the following method(s):
- counting by a voting system while the polls are open. Any person observing the procedures of the count must be sequestered with the board until the polls are closed and is required to take the oath provided in 13-15-112(4), MCA.
Counting will continue after the polls are closed.
Dated this 28th day of October, 2020.
Bonnie Ramey
Jefferson County Election Administrator
Legal 20-121 Published in the Boulder Monitor October 28, 2020 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.