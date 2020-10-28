NOTICE
Early preparation of the General Election absentee ballots will be conducted on Friday, October 30, beginning at 1:00 p.m. and Monday, November 2, 2020, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at the Clerk and Recorder Building located at 102 S. Momoe St., Boulder. Observers are permitted to view all procedures.
Dated this 28th day of October, 2020
Bonnie Ramey
Jefferson County Election Administrator
