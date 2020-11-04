Lisa M. Vossler
PO Box 987
Boulder, MT 59632
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of LeWayne Orville Schutter, Deceased. Cause No. DP-2020-30.
NOTICE TO HEIRS & DEVISEES
This notice is being sent to persons who have or may have some interest in the estate.
LeWayne Orville Schutter died on September 14, 2020.
The petitioner, whose name and address are at the top of this page, was appointed personal representative of the estate on October 9, 2020.
The personal representative was appointed without bond.
Papers and information related to the estate are on file in the Montana Fifth Judicial District Court of Jefferson County.
This estate is being administered by the personal representative under the Uniform Probate Code of Montana without supervision by the Court. If you receive this notice, you are allowed to have information about the administration from the personal representative. You may petition the Court in any manner relating to the estate, including distribution of assets and expenses of administration.
Date: October 9, 2020
/s/ Lisa M. Vossler, Personal Representative
Legal 20-119 Published in the Boulder Monitor October 28 and November 4 & 11, 2020 MNAXLP
