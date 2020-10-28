PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Application for Air Quality Permit (pursuant to Section 75-2-211, MCA, and ARM Title 17, Chapter 8, Subchapter 6, Open Burning), Jefferson County Solid Waste District will file on or about October 5, 2020 an application for a conditional air quality open burning permit from the Permitting and Compliance Division of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (Department). Applicant(s) seeks approval of its/their application to open burn wood waste at the Jefferson County Class Ill landfill site located at Jefferson County Class Ill landfill collection site located on Paul Gulch Road, North of the town of Whitehall.
Any_ member of the 12ublic with guestions or who wishes to receive notice of the Department’s determination, and the location where a copy_ of the application and the Department’s analysis of it can be reviewed, or to submit comments on the application, must contact the Department at 1520 East Sixth Ave., P.O. Box 200901, Helena, Montana 59620-0901, Phone (406) 444-3490.
Any comments on the application must be submitted to the Department within 20 days after publication of this notice or filing of the application, whichever is later. The Department’s decision to approve or deny an application for a conditional open burning permit may be reviewed by the Board of Environmental Review (Board) according to the following procedure:
When the Department approves or denies the application for a conditional open burning permit under this section, a person who is jointly or severally adversely affected by the Department’s decision may request, within 15 days after the Department renders its decision, upon affidavit setting forth the grounds therefor, a hearing before the Board. A hearing shall be held under the provisions of the Montana Administrative Procedures Act.
The Department’s decision on the application is not final unless 15 days have elapsed and there is no request for a hearing under this section. The filing of a request for a hearing postpones the effective date of the Department’s decision until the conclusion of the hearing and issuance of a final decision by the Board.
