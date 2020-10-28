IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER
CITY OF BOULDER
DOES NOT MEET TREATMENT REQUIREMENTS
HEALTH ADVISORY – OCTOBER 2020
The City of Boulder was notified in late August that our source water (Well 3 which is one of two wells serving the City) was determined to be under the influence of surface water and needs to be disinfected and filtered to meet surface water treatment regulations. Chlorine disinfection residual was immediately increased, but it is not completely effective for surface water contaminants.
WHAT SHOULD I DO?
• You do NOT need to boil the water. However, if you have specific health concerns consult your physician.
• People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on the ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
• A recent test result confirmed that Well 3 was under the direct influence of surface water and our disinfection system did not adequately treat the water.
• Consumption of the water should be based on individual concerns, and those people with compromised immune systems, infants, children under the age of 6 months, nursing mothers, pregnant women, and some elderly may want to seek guidance from their health professional.
WHAT IS BEING DONE?
• The City of Boulder immediately increased the chlorine disinfection residual in Well 3 and increased the frequency of sampling to weekly. All sample results are available for public inspection at City Hall including all recent results which have all met State requirements.
• Well 3 is now being used only if needed to meet the City’s water service needs.
• The City of Boulder has engaged the services of Morrison-Maierle to begin planning a permanent mitigation solution.
For more information, please contact City Hall: 406-225-3381 or at P.O. Box 68, Boulder, MT 59632
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly, (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or by mail.
This notice is being sent to you by the City of Boulder. PwSID: MT 00000158
Date Published & Posted: October 21, 2020. Copies available at City Hall.
