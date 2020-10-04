NOTICE OF CLOSE OF REGISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that regular registration for the Federal General Election and Town of Whitehall Municipal Levy Election to be held on November 3, 2020, will close at 5:00 p.m., on October 26, 2020.
*NOTE: If you miss this regular registration deadline, you may still register for the election by showing up at the county election office up to and including on election day. Between noon and the close of business on the day before Election Day, you can complete and submit a voter registration card, but you will need to return to the local election office on Election Day to pick up and vote a ballot.
All active and inactive electors of Jefferson County are entitled to vote at said election.
Ballots will be automatically mailed to Active Electors only. If you are a registered voter and do not receive a ballot, contact the county election office to update your information as necessary and receive a ballot.
Persons who wish to register and who are not presently registered may do so by requesting a form for registration by mail or by appearing at the county election office.
If you have moved, it is necessary to have your registration transferred to your present address.
DATED this 7th day of October, 2020.
Bonnie Ramey
Jefferson County Election Administrator
Legal 20-112 Published in the Boulder Monitor October 7, 14 & 21, 2020
