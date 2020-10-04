NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Monday, October 19, 2020
THE BOULDER CITY COUNCIL will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., to solicit public comment on a Petition to Vacate and Discontinue Portion of Potts Street west of Main Street (Highway 69) legally described as follows:
Lots 1, 2, 3 and fractional Lot 4, Block 62, of the Consolidated Addition to the City of Boulder excepting therefrom that portion conveyed to the Montana Power Company by Book 1-7 of Deeds, page 116; Sec. 28, T. 06 N., R. 04 W.; Geocode 51-1490-28-3-26-02-0000.
Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 in Block 59, of the Consolidated Addition of the City of Boulder; Sec. 28, T. 06 N., R. 04 W.; Geocode 51-1490-28-3-25-03-0000.
Reference Doc. No. 199971, recorded 12/10/2001; Doc. No. 256021, recorded 08/04/2015.
At the public hearing all interested persons will be given the opportunity to express their opinions regarding the petition to vacate and discontinue a portion of Potts Street west of Main Street (Highway 69). Comments may be given by phone at 406-225-9629 or submitted by email to cityclerk@cityofboulder.com or in writing to the Boulder City Clerk at PO Box 68, Boulder, MT 59632, prior to 2:00 p.m. on October 19. 2020.
Persons with disabilities who need an accommodation to participate in this public hearing should contact Ellen Harne, Boulder City Clerk, at 406-225-9629 or email cityclerk@cityofboulder.com before October 19, 2020.
Further information regarding this matter may be obtained by contacting the Boulder City Clerk at 406-225-9629.
