Rose M. James
Morrison Law Firm, PLLC
111 N. Last Chance Gulch (3B)
Helena, MT 59601-4144
406-443-1040 (phone) 443-1041 (fax)
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT JEFFERSON COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF Jeanne Andre, Deceased. Probate No. DP-2020-24.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS GIVEN that John Andre has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be mailed to the Personal Representative with return receipt requested or filed with the Clerk as follows:
Address of Personal Representative:
John Andre, Personal Representative
c/o Rose M. James
Morrison Law Firm, PLLC
111 N. Last Chance Gulch (3B)
Helena, MT 59601
Location of Clerk of Court
Clerk of Court
Jefferson County
PO Box H
Boulder, MT 59632
I declare under penalties of perjury and the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.
09/18/2020
/s/ Rose M. James
Attorney for the Personal Representatives
Legal 20-106 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 23 & 30 and October 7, 2020 MNAXLP
