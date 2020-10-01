NOTICE
An application for a Floodplain Development Permit has been submitted to the Jefferson County Floodplain Administrator. Your comments and concerns are welcomed.
Date of Notice: September 23, 2020
Date of Application: July 2, 2020
Applicant: Jefferson County, PO Box H, Boulder, Montana 59632
Scope/Purpose of Project: This is an application proposing stream bank restoration, water gap and stock watering infrastructure projects along Big Pipestone Creek west of Whitehall. The purpose of the project is to reduce fine sediment delivery to Pipestone Creek stemming from bank erosion, livestock access, and previous channel modifications. The proposed project involves the installation of a new diversion and the construction of a new sump pond allowing for the removal of a permanent check structure and online pond; eroding bank segments will be stabilized using a combination of bioengineering and hard techniques; hardened livestock access points will be installed to concentrate livestock use to confined areas; and riparian fencing and off channel water tanks will be installed to reduce livestock impacts to the channel.
Name of Stream/Water Body: Big Pipestone Creek
Location of Project: Sections 35 & 36, Township 2 North, Range 5 West
Comments concerning this application for a permit, related to this activity in the floodplain, must be submitted within fifteen (15) days of this notice, or by October 8th, 2020.
Jefferson County
Floodplain Administrator
P.O. Box H
Boulder, MT 59632
Phone: 406-225-4126
Legal 20-105 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 23, 2020
MNAXLP
