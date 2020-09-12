Legal Notice
The following is the complete text of an amendment to the Montana Constitution to be submitted to the voters of the state of Montana at the November 3, 2020 General Election. The text below is being published per the requirement of 13-27-311(1) MCA, by Secretary of State Corey Stapleton. Text underlined below shows text to be added.
THE COMPLETE TEXT OF CONSTITUTIONAL INITIATIVE NO. 118 (CI-118)
Section 1. Article II, section 14, of the Montana Constitution is amended to read:
“Section 14. Adult Rights. A person 18 years of age or older is an adult for all purposes, except that the legislature or the people by initiative may establish the legal age for purchasing, consuming, or possessing alcoholic beverages and marijuana.”
Ballot Language
CONSTITUTIONAL INITIATIVE NO. 118 A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROPOSED BY INITIATIVE PETITION
Under the Montana Constitution, a person 18 years of age or older is an adult, except that the legislature or the people by initiative may establish the legal age of purchasing, consuming, or possessing alcoholic beverages. CI-118 amends the Montana Constitution to allow the legislature or the people by initiative to establish the legal age for purchasing, consuming, or possessing marijuana.
( )YES on Constitutional Initiative CI-118
( ) NO on Constitutional Initiative CI-118
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT NO. 46 AN AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION PROPOSED BY THE LEGISLATURE
AN ACT SUBMITTING TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF MONTANA AN AMENDMENT TO ARTICLE XIV, SECTION 9, OF THE MONTANA CONSTITUTION TO REVISE THE METHOD OF QUALIFYING A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BY INITIATIVE FOR THE BALLOT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
The 2019 Legislature submitted this constitutional amendment for a vote. C-46 modifies the state constitution to specify proposed petitions for constitutional amendments from the people must be signed by at least ten percent of the qualified electors in two-fifths of the legislative districts. It repeals a different standard found to be unconstitutional in 2005.
( ) YES on Constitutional Amendment C-46
( ) NO on Constitutional Amendment C-46
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT NO. 47 AN AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION PROPOSED BY THE LEGISLATURE
AN ACT SUBMITTING TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF MONTANA AN AMENDMENT TO ARTICLE III, SECTION 4, OF THE MONTANA CONSTITUTION TO REVISE THE METHOD OF QUALIFYING AN INITIATIVE FOR THE BALLOT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
The 2019 Legislature submitted this constitutional amendment for a vote. C-47 modifies the state constitution to specify proposed petitions for citizen ballot initiatives must be signed by at least five percent of the qualified electors in one-third of the legislative districts. It repeals a different standard found to be unconstitutional in 2005.
( ) YES on Constitutional Amendment C-47
( ) NO on Constitutional Amendment C-47
Legal 20-104 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 16 & 23 and Oct. 14 & 21, 2020 MNAXLP
