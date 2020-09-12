PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
Boulder, Montana South Campus Building #5 and #9 Multi-Purpose Grant Proposal
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is accepting grant proposals, under the 2020 “Brownfields Cleanup Grants Project.”
Jefferson County Montana will submit a proposal for the Brownfields Multi-Purpose Grant for the Boulder, Montana South Campus Buildings #5 and #9. The intended use of these funds is to remediate hazardous materials that may exist within the building and conduct building redevelopment.
A public meeting will be held at the Jefferson County Commission meeting on September 15, 2020 at 1:45 pm to review the draft application in the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder conference room at 102 South Monroe Street in Boulder, Montana 59635. A draft of the grant proposal, including the Analysis of Brownfields Cleanup Alternatives (ABCA) document, will be available for review until October 13, 2020 at the JLDC office at 105 West Legion, Whitehall, Montana 59759.
To request a draft of the grant proposal for review, or to submit comments on the project, please email or call Eric Seidensticker, james.seidensticker@montana.edu , (406)-287-3282.
Legal 20-103 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 9, 2020
