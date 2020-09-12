MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF: J.S., A YOUTH IN NEED OF CARE. Cause No. DN-18-02. Companion Cause Nos. DN-18-05, DN-20-06.
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
TO: CHANTEL CALDER
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Emergency Protective Services, Adjudication of Child as Youth in Need of Care, and Temporary Legal Custody (“the Petition”) regarding, N.S., the child who is the subject of the above-captioned proceedings brought pursuant to Title 41, Chapter 3 of the Montana Code Annotated, has been filed in Cause No. DN-18-06 in Montana Fifth Judicial District Court, in Jefferson County by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Child and Family Services Division (CFS), located at 700 Casey St., Butte, MT 59701.
The Petition requests that CFS be granted the following relief: Petition for Emergency Protective Services, for Adjudication of Child as a Youth in Need of Care, and for Temporary Legal Custody. A copy of the Petition is filed with the Clerk of District Court for Jefferson County, (406) 225-4041, and is hereby served upon you at this time.
The child who is the subject of the proceedings, N.S., was born on July 7, 2019, in Missoula, MT. The child’s mother is Chantel Calder. The child’s father is Dustin Sturdevant.
Now, therefore, you are hereby directed to appear at the hearing regarding the Petition that is set on the 23rd day of September, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Montana, located 201 W Centennial Ave, Boulder, MT 59632 and there to show cause, if any you may have, why CFS should not be granted the relief requested in the Petition.
NOTICE: Your failure to appear at the hearing will constitute a denial of interest in the child, which denial may result, without further notice of this proceeding or any subsequent proceeding, in judgment by default being entered for the relief requested in the Petition.
You have the right to be represented by an attorney in these proceedings. If you are unable to afford an attorney, the Court will have an attorney appointed to represent you.
WITNESS my hand and the Seal of this Court this 27th day of August, 2020.
[SEAL]Dorianne Woods
Clerk of District Court
By: Kathy Stein, Deputy Clerk
Legal 20-100 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 2, 9 & 16, 2020 MNAXLP
