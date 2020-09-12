Michael D. McLean
Wall, McLean & Gallagher, PLLC
P.O. Box 1713
Helena, MT 59624
(406) 442-1054
Attorneys for the Estate of Mikel Solomon
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of MIKEL SOLOMON, Deceased. Cause No. DP-2020-25. Honorable Luke M. Berger
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Will and Estate of Mikel Solomon, deceased.
All persons having claims against deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed return receipt requested to:
Bobby Ray Richardson, III
418 Dunaway Drive
Valrico, FL 33594
or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
Dated this 24th day of August 2020.
/s/ Bobby Ray Richardson, III
Legal 20-097 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020 MNAXLP
