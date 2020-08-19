LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with §7-6-4021, MCA, notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Jefferson County will hold a public hearing to receive comments on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021. The hearing will be held on September 1, 2020 at 2:10 p.m. in the meeting room of the Clerk and Recorder building. The Board has completed the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 which is open to review in the office of the Clerk and Recorder and on the County’s website, www.jeffersoncounty-mt.gov. The Board will remain in continuous session until the adoption of the budget. Any taxpayer or resident of Jefferson County may appear and be heard for or against any part of the budget. the hearing may be continued from day to day and must be concluded and the budget fully approved and adopted by resolution within 30 calendar days of receiving certified taxable values from the Department of Revenue. Questions may be directed to Leonard Wortman, Chair, Jefferson County Commission, PO BOX H, Boulder, MT 59632 or phone 406-225-4025.
Legal 20-092 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 19 & 26, 2020
