NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS TO REVIEW AND PUBLIC MEETING
The City of Boulder has prepared a draft Boulder River Trail Master Plan and Feasibility Study to provide the community with a logical and achievable approach to the development of an improved multi-use trail system. The draft plan is available for public review and comments via Stahly Engineering & Associates’ web site (see detailed instructions below. A public hearing to discuss the project and hear comments is scheduled for August 24, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Boulder City Hall.
Instructions for viewing documents:
1. Copy this link to your browser: https://www.seaeng.com/boulderrivertrailmasterplan
2. To comment via the web site: click on “Contact Us” on the Home Page and find the Helena Office tab
3. To comment in writing: send to Stahly Engineering, 3530 Centennial Drive, Helena, MT 59601
For further information contact Clint Smith or Ryan Kendall, Stahly Engineering & Associates, (406) 442-8594.
Legal 20-088 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 12 & 19, 2020
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.