Notice of Public Hearing
Resolution No. 25-2020, Resolution and Order Abandoning Public Drainage Course in Mountain View Ranchettes Subdivision
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the Board of Commissioners of Jefferson County, Montana will conduct a public hearing commencing at 6:30 p.m. on August 25, 2020 in the Bordens conference room, 103 West Legion, Whitehall, Montana and at this time will take public comment on Resolution No. 25-2020, Resolution and Order Abandoning Public Drainage Course in the Mountain View Ranchettes Subdivision. Anyone wishing to offer comment on Resolution No. 25-2020 may do so in person at the public hearing, or may provide written comment. Written comment must be received in the office of the Jefferson County Commission, 202 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana (mailing address - P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59632) no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 24, 2020.
Further information on the action to be taken, or copies of Resolution No. 22-2019, can be obtained from the from the office of the Jefferson County Commission, 202 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana, phone - 225-4025.
Legal 20-087 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 12 & 19, 2020
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.