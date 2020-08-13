NOTICE
The Tri-County FireSafe Working Group (TCFSWG) is issuing a correction to three of the graphical wildland-urban interface maps in the 2020 Update of the Regional Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). The corrected maps appear on pages 26, 51, and 60 of the CWPP. To receive a copy of the corrected plan, email the Executive Director of the TCFSWG at exdir@tcfswg.org. Per plan maintenance procedures, any objections to the corrections must be received no later than 9am MST on September 15th, 2020 via the email address listed above. If no objections are received, the corrections will be issued.
Legal 20-085 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 12, 2020 MNAXLP
