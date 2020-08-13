Public Notice
Skyway Towers, LLC proposes the construction of a 195-ft above ground level (AGL) (199-ft AGL with appurtenances) self-support communications tower and associated tower compound facility to be located west of a portion of Labelle Gulch Road, west of Interstate 15, northeast of the City of Butte, in Jefferson County, MT (Parcel ID: 51-1386-16-2-01-01-0000). Please submit any written comments within 30 days of the publication of this notice regarding the potential effects, if any, that the proposed construction may have on Historic Properties that are listed or eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places to: Tower Engineering Professionals, Inc. (Attn: George T. Swearingen) 326 Tryon Road, Raleigh, NC 27603 Telephone: (919) 661-6351 Fax: (919) 661-6350.
Legal 20-083 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 12, 2020 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.