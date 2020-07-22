Public Notice
Notice of Intent to Transfer Location of Air Quality Permit {Pursuant to Section 75-2-211, MCA, and ARM Title 17, Chapter 8, Subchapter 7, Permit, Construction, and Operation of Air Contaminant Sources).
Bullock Contracting will file on or about July 20th, 2020 a notification of intent to transfer the location of an air quality permit with Air, Energy & Mining Division/ Air quality Bureau of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. Applicant seeks approval of its transfer of location for a crushing Plant. Montana Air Quality Permit #3223-01 will be moved to Latitude 46 14’08.61”N Longitude 112 06’26.52”W Section 28&33 Township 6N, Range 4W, formerly designated the Fuller Site in Jefferson County near Boulder, MT.
The AQB must approve or disapprove the permit transfer within 30 days of receipt of a complete notice of intent. If AQB does not approve, conditionally approve or deny a permit transfer within 30 days after receipt of a complete notice of intent to transfer, the transfer is deemed approved. Any member of the public with questions or who wishes to review a copy of the permit and the analysis of it. or to submit comments on the change of location must contact the AQB at 1520 E 6th Av. P.O. Box 200901, Helena. MT 59620-0901 or (406)444-3490.
Any comments on the location transfer must be submitted to AQB within 15 days after the date of this publication.
Legal 20-081 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 22, 2020. MNAXLP
