The final budget meeting will be held August 13th, 2020, at 5:30pm in the gymnasium of Clancy Elementary School. The Trustees will meet to consider and adopt the final budget of the district. The meeting of the trustees may be continued from day to day until the final adoption of the district’s budget.
Any taxpayer in the district may appear at the meeting and be heard for or against any part of the budget.
For further information, please contact Jennifer Goehring, District Clerk, or Dave Selvig, District Superintendent.
Legal 20-079 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 22, 2020. MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.