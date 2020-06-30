INVITATION TO BID
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
JEFFERSON COUNTY MONTANA
Jefferson County, a political subdivision of the State of Montana, seeks bids for publication rates from qualified newspapers for the publication of notices required by Montana law. Bids will be accepted by the Jefferson County Commission, until 4:00 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on July 17, 2020. In accordance with Mont. Code Ann. § 7-1-2121, to be eligible for contract award, the newspaper must:
be of general circulation;
be published at least once a week;
be published in the county where the hearing or other action will take place;
have, prior to July 1 of each year submitted to the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder a sworn statement which included:
- circulation for the prior 12 months;
- a statement of net distribution;
- itemization of the circulation which is paid and which is free; and,
- the method of distribution; and,
- If a contract is awarded, the newspaper must have been published continuously in Jefferson County for the 12 months preceding the awarding of any contract.
A complete bid (one (1) original and two (2) copies) must be presented in a sealed envelope and be clearly labeled on the outside of the envelope with “Newspaper Publication Bid.” No bid will be considered unless it is received in the office of the Jefferson County Commission located at 201 Centennial, and Boulder, MT 59632 by 4:00 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on July 17, 2020. Bids received after this date and time will not be considered. Faxes and e-mails will not be accepted.
Jefferson County reserves the right to reject any or all bids received, to waive formalities, and to accept the lowest and most responsible bid which the Jefferson County Commission deems to be in the best interests of Jefferson County.
Legal 20-77 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 1 & 8, 2020. MNAXLP
