JEFFERSON COUNTY TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
MEETING
School Administrators, Board Chairs, Transportation Supervisors, and County Commissioners
The annual transportation meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 9th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Courtroom at the Jefferson County Courthouse
All school transportation questions will be addressed at this time. Find the agenda at jeffersoncounty-mt.gov under department of Superintendent of Schools.
Legal 20-76 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 1, 2020 MNAXLP
