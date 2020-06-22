Rose M. James
Morrison Law Firm, PLLC
111 N. Last Chance Gulch (3B)
Helena, MT 59601-4144
406-443-1040 (phone) 406-443-1041 (fax) tom@treasurestatetax.com
Attorney for personal representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the Estate of ERNEST WAYNE CANARY, deceased. Probate No. 2020-07.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that LISA ANN DAVISSON has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be for ever barred.
Claims must be mailed to the Personal Representative with return receipt requested or filed with the Clerk as follows:
Address of Personal Representative:
Lisa Ann Davisson, c/o Rose M. James
Morrison Law Firm, PLLC
111 N. Last Chance Gulch (3B)
Helena, MT 59601
Location of Clerk of Court:
Clerk of District Court, PO Box H
Boulder, MT 59632
I declare under penalties of perjury and the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.
Date: 5/20/2020
/s/ Rose M. James
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Legal 20-075 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 24 and July 1 & 8, 2020
