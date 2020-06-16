NOTICE OF PENDING
ATTACHMENT OF A TAX LIEN
(MCA 15-17-122)
On Monday, August 3, 2020, by 5:00 pm, the Jefferson County Treasurer will attach a property tax lien to property on which the 2019 taxes are delinquent. The delinquent taxes, including penalties, interest and costs are a lien upon the property and that unless delinquent taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are paid prior to August 3, 2020 a tax lien will be attached and may be assigned to a third party.
A complete delinquent list of all persons and property in the county now owing taxes, including all city and town property that is delinquent is on file in the office of the Jefferson County Treasurer and is open to public inspection and examination.
For further information please contact the Jefferson County Treasurer at 201 W Centennial, Boulder, MT 59632 or at 406-225-4100.
Legal 20-072 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 17 & 24, 2020
