The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), Helena Unit Office is seeking comments on a proposed land exchange involving state owned trust lands and non-trust state land managed by Department of Corrections all located in Jefferson County. The trust lands portion is located within the former MDC Campus in Boulder and the non-trust lands is located approximately 1 mile southeast of Boulder.
Approximately 31.9+ acres of state owned trust lands described below:
Township 6 North, Range 4 West, Section 33. The SE1/4 NW1/4 excepting therefrom any portion of the Boulder Lagoons Minor Subdivision within the SE1/4 NW1/4
The above state trust land is proposed to be exchanged for approximately 154+ acres of non-trust state land described below as:
Township 5 North, Range 4 West. Section 3, W1/2NW1/4, 80+ acres. Section 4, That portion lying North of Hwy 69, 74+ acres
The DNRC – Helena Unit Office will hold a video conference/virtual public meeting via Zoom on June 24, 2020 at 6 p.m. to discuss the proposed land exchange. All meeting materials are available on the DNRC website at http://dnrc.mt.gov/public-interest/public-notices
Members of the public are invited to join the meeting. To participate, email HCrum@mt.gov with your name and a request to be sent a calendar invite which will include instructions for joining and participating in the call. This request must be received by 5 p.m. on June 23, 2020.
A time will be provided for oral public comment on the agenda. Comments will be taken in order per a virtual process to be outlined at the beginning of the meeting.
Please include “Boulder Land Exchange” in the subject line of any correspondence. Written comments may be sent or emailed to, and further information obtained from:
Heidi Crum, Helena Unit Manager
DNRC – Helena Unit Office
8001 N. Montana
Helena, MT 59602
or via e-mail at HCrum@mt.gov
Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on June 30, 2020.
Published in the Boulder Monitor June 17 & 24, 2020
