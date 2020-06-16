INVITATION TO BID
Separate sealed bids for construction of Pipestone Creek at Smith Ranch will be received by Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder at their office.
The project has several components including:
Construction of a new irrigation diversion structure and sump pond Stream bank stabilization using multiple techniques
Construction of a hardened livestock crossing
Construction of hardened livestock water gaps
Re-naturalization of a segment of Pipestone Creek
Installation of stock tanks and associated piping Riparian fencing
The Contract Documents consisting of Drawings and Project Manual may be requested from the office of Confluence Consulting, Inc., 1115 N. 7th Ave., Bozeman, MT ( 406) 585-9500. Please contact Confluence Project Manager and Bid Tour Host Mike Sanctuary to request a digital or hard copy set of Contract Documents. Contractors will be charged $25.00 for a printed set of the Contract Documents, due upon receipt of materials.
A mandatory on-site Pre-Bid Conference will be held at the project site on June 241\ 2020. Prospective bidders are to meet Confluence representatives at the Smith Ranch residence at 203 MT Highway 2 W, Whitehall, MT 59759. Prospective bidders will follow Confluence representatives from the meeting location to the project site located approximately 1 mile west of the Smith Ranch residence.
To reduce the potential spread of Covid-19 Novel Coronavirus, the bid tour will implement the following measures:
All interested contractors must notify the Bid Tour Host by June 23rd of their intention to attend the bid tour and indicate how many people from their team will be attending the tour. Bid Tour Host contact info:
Office ( 406) 585-9500
Cell ( 406) 570-1328
The Bid Tour Host will prepare and distribute a bid tour schedule to ensure the contractor groups include no more than IO individuals. If more than 10 attendees register for the bid tour, multiple tours will be scheduled. Contractors who show up to the bid tour without registering with the Bid Tour Host are not guaranteed to be admitted to the bid tour.
Once contractors arrive at the bid tour meeting location, they should remain in their vehicles until the Bid Tour Host initiates the tour.
The Bid Tour Host will fill out a list of attendees; no sign-in sheet will be passed around for contractors to sign.
Contractors should engage in social distancing during the tour, including staying 6 feet or more from other individuals.
Interested contractors are expected to obtain the Contract Documents prior to the bid tour. Hard copies of the Contract Documents will not be made available at the bid tour.
Use of protective masks and gloves during the bid tour is recommended but not required.
Questions must be provided in writing to the Bid Tour Host by 5:00pm on Wednesday, July I st. Responses to all questions will be provided to contractors by 5:00pm on Friday, July 3rd•
Bids must be received by 5:00 pm on Monday July 131\ 2020). Hard copies shall be clearly labeled, “Pipestone Creek - Smith Ranch” and sent to Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder, P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59632. No bid may be withdrawn after the private opening of the Bids, which shall occur on Tuesday, July 14th during a regularly scheduled Jefferson County Commission meeting. The contract will be awarded by Tuesday, July 215\ 2020. Please note the winning bidder will be required to obtain a performance bond equivalent to 100% of the bid, and a payment bond equivalent to I 00% of labor and materials costs ( 18-2-201 MCA) prior to contract execution. This contract will be subject to the Montana Gross Receipts Tax (15-50-205 MCA) and prevailing wage requirements outlined in 18-2-403 MCA AND 18-2-409 MCA.
The right is reserved to reject any or all Proposals received, to waive informalities, to reduce or eliminate bid items to meet budgetary constraints, to postpone the award of the contract for a period of not to exceed sixty (60) days, and to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid which is in the best interest of the property owners, Jefferson County, and Confluence Consulting, Inc.
Legal 20-070 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 17 & 24, 2020
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.