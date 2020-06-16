NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF 

CATEGORICAL EXCLUSION 

BASIN COUNTY 

WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT 

WATER SYSTEM 

IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT 

May 28, 2020 

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has reviewed the above-named project. The project consists ofreinstating Well #1 (the North Well) which has been offline since 2009, installing disinfection and orthophosphate treatment to treat Well #1 groundwater, installing piping next to the well house, and installing water meters on individual service lines in meters pits at the property line. The project area is within the Basin County Water and Sewer District located in Basin, Montana. The Town of Basin is bisected by Interstate 15 and is situated near the confluence of the Boulder River and Basin Creek in Jefferson County, Montana. 

The review of this project noted the potential to encounter contaminated soils within the project site due to past mining activities. The project construction specifications include language on the procedures to follow if this were to occur. Pursuant to ARM 17.40.318, the Department has concluded that the proposed project meets the Categorical Exclusion criteria of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA). The Categorical Exclusion may be revoked if the project is not initiated within the time period specified in the planning documents, a new or modified application is submitted, new evidence demonstrates serious local or environmental issues exist, or state, local, tribal, or federal laws are violated. The documentation for the Categorical Exclusion is available for public review at the following locations: 

Department of Environmental Quality State Revolving Fund Loan Program 1520 East Sixth Avenue 

Helena, MT 59601

 

Basin County Water & Sewer District P.O. Box 7 

Basin, MT 59631

 

Sincerely, 

Mark Smith 

DWSRF Engineering Manager 

Engineering Bureau 

Water Quality Division 

Montana Department of Environmental Quality

 

Legal 20-069 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 17, 2020         MNAXLP

