NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF
CATEGORICAL EXCLUSION
BASIN COUNTY
WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT
WATER SYSTEM
IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT
May 28, 2020
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has reviewed the above-named project. The project consists ofreinstating Well #1 (the North Well) which has been offline since 2009, installing disinfection and orthophosphate treatment to treat Well #1 groundwater, installing piping next to the well house, and installing water meters on individual service lines in meters pits at the property line. The project area is within the Basin County Water and Sewer District located in Basin, Montana. The Town of Basin is bisected by Interstate 15 and is situated near the confluence of the Boulder River and Basin Creek in Jefferson County, Montana.
The review of this project noted the potential to encounter contaminated soils within the project site due to past mining activities. The project construction specifications include language on the procedures to follow if this were to occur. Pursuant to ARM 17.40.318, the Department has concluded that the proposed project meets the Categorical Exclusion criteria of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA). The Categorical Exclusion may be revoked if the project is not initiated within the time period specified in the planning documents, a new or modified application is submitted, new evidence demonstrates serious local or environmental issues exist, or state, local, tribal, or federal laws are violated. The documentation for the Categorical Exclusion is available for public review at the following locations:
Department of Environmental Quality State Revolving Fund Loan Program 1520 East Sixth Avenue
Helena, MT 59601
Basin County Water & Sewer District P.O. Box 7
Basin, MT 59631
Sincerely,
Mark Smith
DWSRF Engineering Manager
Engineering Bureau
Water Quality Division
Montana Department of Environmental Quality
Legal 20-069 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 17, 2020 MNAXLP
