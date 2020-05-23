NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
TO: Joseph H. Schmaus
3735 Melkat Ln. Helena, MT 59602-9192; Jericho Holding, LLC; 6004 Liebig Ave., Bronx, NY 10471; Chicago Title, Attn: Matthew Nygaard, 2533 N 117th Ave., Omaha, NE 68164-3679; Chris Johnson. Worden Thane, P.C., PO Box4747, Missoula, MT 59806-4747; MYG,lnc., 2705 Wylie Dr., East Helena, MT 59635-3024; MYG,lnc., 1 Jackson Creek Rd . #2333, Clancy, MT 59634-9714; Moulton Bellingham P C, Attn: Chris Sweeney, P.O. Box 2559, Billings, MT 59103
Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Parcel: 00000A7218, Tract 3 of Certificate of Survey Number 256667, Folio 1002-A, located in the NE1/4 of Section 18, Township 9 North, Range 3 West, P.M.M., Jefferson County, Montana.
2. The property taxes became delinquent on 6/1/2017 .
3. The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2017.
4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Jericho Holdings LLC, Address: 6004 Liebig
ave Bronx NY 10471.
5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is: TAXES: $2592.24; PENALTY: NA; INTEREST: $191.63; COST: $104.05; TOTAL: $2887.92.
6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5 must be paid by 8/1/2020, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to 8/1/2020, which is the date the redemption period expires, or on or prior to the date on which the county treasurer will otherwise issue a tax deed, a tax deed may be issued to the purchaser on the day following the date that the redemption period expires or on the date the county treasurer will otherwise issue a tax deed.
8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Jefferson County Treasurer, 201 W Centennial, Boulder, MT 59632, (406) 225-4100
Dated: 5/20/2020
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN:
1. The address of the interested party is unknown.
2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed auction.
3. The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
Dated: 5/1/2020
/s/ Ohad Bukai, Manager
Jericho Holdings LLC
Legal 20-064 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 27 & June 3, 2020
