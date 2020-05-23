NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
TO: Carol Ann McCabe, 1333 Road J, Emporia, KS 66801-7531; Bonnie J. Belling, 206 S Jackson St., Boulder, MT 59632; Carol A. McCabe, 206 S. Jackson, Boulder, MT 59632; Carol A. McCabe, PO Box 316, Boulder, MT 59632-0316; Christine D. McCabe, PO Box 895, Boulder, MT 59632-0895; Michael P. McCabe, 6564 Elderberry Ct., Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739-1539; Sandra J. Rees, 1333 Road J, Emporia, KS 66801; Sandra J. Rees, 9 Friendship Lane Suite 100, Montana City, MT 59634; Steven J. Shapiro, P.C., Attorney at Law, 9 Friendship Lane, Suite 100, Montana City, MT 59634. Unknown In-terested Party, Address Unknown.
Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, Notice is Hereby Given:
1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: NORTHRUP AND JOYES ADD, S32, T06 N, R04 W, BLOCK 5, LOT 2, ACRES 0.131. Parcel No: 0000001971. Geo: 51-1490-32-1-15-01-0000.
2. The property taxes became delinquent on August 1, 2017.
3. The property tax lien was attached as the result of a tax lien sale held on August 1, 2017.
4. The property tax lien was purchased at a tax lien sale on January 4, 2020, by Jefferson County Treasurer, 201 W Cen-tennial Ave., Boulder, MT 59632.
5. The lien was subsequently assigned to LS Samantha Court, LLC, PO Box 97, Corbett, OR 97019.
6. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is: Taxes: $597.07; Penalty: $11.92; Interest: $114.26; Cost: $455.65; Total: $1,178.90
7. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 6 must be paid by August 3, 2020, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
8. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 3, 2020, which is the date the redemption period expires, or on or prior to the date on which the county treasurer will otherwise issue a tax deed, a tax deed may be issued to the purchaser on the day following the date that the redemption period expires or on the date the county treasurer will otherwise issue a tax deed
9. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Jef-ferson County Treasurer, 201 W Centennial Ave., Boulder, MT 59632. Phone: 406-225-4100
Further notice for those persons listed above whose addresses are unknown:
1. The address of the interested party is unknown.
2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.
3. The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
Dated: at 3:00 pm this May 22, 2020
s/Suzanne McDaniel-Deibert
Legal 20-063 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 27 & June 3, 2020
MNAXLP
