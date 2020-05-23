Jock O. Anderson
David C. Morine
HATTERSLEY WALTER, PLLP
33 S. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 1A
P.O. Box 1731
Helena, MT 59624-1731
(406) 442-8560
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
JEFFERSON COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRED ALAN RIGBY, Deceased. Probate No. DP-2020-13
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Susan Ann Lupton, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Jock O. Anderson, HATTERSLEY WALTER, PLLP, P.O. Box 1731, Helena, MT 59624, or filed with the clerk of the above-entitled court.
DATED this 18th day of May, 2020.
/s/ Susan Ann Lupton
Personal Representative
Legal 20-062 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 27 and June 3 & 10, 2020 MNAXLP
