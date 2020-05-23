Jock O. Anderson

David C. Morine

HATTERSLEY WALTER, PLLP

33 S. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 1A

P.O. Box 1731

Helena, MT 59624-1731

(406) 442-8560

janderson@hwlawmt.com

dmorine@hwlawmt.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative  

MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL 

DISTRICT COURT

JEFFERSON COUNTY

     IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRED ALAN RIGBY, Deceased. Probate No. DP-2020-13

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

     NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate.  All persons having claims against the deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred.

     Claims must either be mailed to Susan Ann Lupton, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Jock O. Anderson, HATTERSLEY WALTER, PLLP, P.O. Box 1731, Helena, MT 59624, or filed with the clerk of the above-entitled court.

     DATED this 18th day of May, 2020.

/s/ Susan Ann Lupton

Personal Representative 

 

Legal 20-062 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 27 and June 3 & 10, 2020              MNAXLP

