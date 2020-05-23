Request for Proposals for Municipal Trash Pickup and Disposal Serving the Town of Whitehall, Montana
The Town of Whitehall is soliciting proposals (RFP) from licensed and qualified entities for weekly residential and commercial trash collection and disposal within the Town of Whitehall’s city limits. The services specified in this request represent a departure from the Town providing the service of collecting and disposing of trash. The Town intends to select a method of transition to contractor for garbage collection and disposal through this RFP process. Under the new system, trash collection will be shifted to the entity the Town of Whitehall choses.
I. SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT
A. The Town has many alleys, and the contractor should acquaint itself with the special needs and accommodations of all routes.
B. The Town currently provides 96 gallons cans for residential and 300-gallon cans for commercial. The Town will retain all ownership of garbage cans, and will purchase and replace can as necessary unless damage to the garbage can is caused by contractor.
C. The contractor will provide working trucks for garbage pick-up on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Specifically, pick-up on Monday is the North Side of the Town and includes 398 of the 96 gallon cans, and 91 of the 300 gallon cans; pick-up on Wednesday is the South Side of the Town plus North Side businesses, and includes 98 of the 96 gallon cans, and 81 of the 300 gallon cans; Friday is all commercial cans and anything that was not picked-up Monday or Wednesday, and includes 6 of the 96 gallon cans, and 53 of the 300 gallon cans.
D. Garbage pick-ups must start between 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Start time will not be before 7:00 a.m. There is flexibility with the schedule for holidays.
E. Garbage pick-up for special events will be handled by the Town.
F. Contractor will provide all facilities, equipment, and maintenance for contractor’s garbage truck(s) and any associated equipment. Garbage truck must be a push to dump, no exceptions. The truck can not be a tilt to dump.
G. Contractor will dispose of trash at the Town of Whitehall Transfer Site.
H. Contractor shall at all times provide sufficient personnel and appropriate equipment to maintain the established schedule of collections.
I. The pick-up schedule may be amended from time to time to reflect changes in the Town’s requirements and will become a part of the agreement of this service thereafter. The above request reflects current needs, but the Town reserves the right to increase or decrease the number and/or size of units or frequency of pick-ups according to the Town’s needs. Fees for service shall be equitably adjusted to reflect these changes.
II. TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF PROPOSAL
A. The Town will enter a contract with the selected entity for the Town’s garbage collection and disposal with a start date of July 1, 2020. Contract awarded will be for one (1) year with a six (6) month review, and upon approval after one (1) year, the Town may enter a two (2) year contract to be reviewed every two (2) years from there on. The Town of Whitehall and the contractor must give six (6) months’ notice to cancel said contract.
B. At the end of each month, an itemized statement shall be sent to the Town of Whitehall. Payment will be made monthly by the Town in accordance with the terms set forth in the contract. Deductions will be made for pick-ups missed and not made up, or damage caused by contractor.
C. The contractor will secure and pay for all necessary licenses, permits taxes, fees, and any other costs which are required by Town, county, state and federal government or agencies for the performance of solid waste collection and disposal for the Town.
D. The Town will bill the residents directly for the service and forward complaints for services to contractor.
E. The Town expects knowledge and skill that meet the requirements of the contract, not work that is merely “not negligent.” Consequently, the contractor shall be liable and responsible, and indemnify the Town for any and all damages to persons or property, caused by or arising out of the actions, obligations or omissions of contractor or its employees, agents, subcontractors or other persons acting under the contractor’s direction or control in performing or failing to perform the services under the contract.
III. BID PACKET INFO
A. Cost of services.
B. The contractor’s legal name, address, and telephone numbers.
C. The principal(s) of the firm and their experience and qualifications.
D. The experience and qualifications of the staff to be assigned to the project.
E. A description of the firm’s prior experience, including up to three similar municipal contracts, location, total cost, and name and contact information of a local official knowledgeable regarding the firm’s performance. If no similar municipal contracts, list several companies, including a person to contact with whom contractor has contracts.
F. A description of the firm’s current work activities and how these would be coordinated with the needs of the Town of Whitehall, as well as the firm’s anticipated availability during the term of the contract.
G. Equipment to be used within the Town.
H. Disclosures of any lawsuits pending or where the firm was a party to for the last five (5) years.
I. Contractor must provide proof that it is licensed, insured, and maintains Workers’ Compensation. Contractor must include the Town as an additional insured on its polic(ies).
J. Town of Whitehall will keep the billing and bookwork to include complaints, work with driver of garbage truck with serial numbers of cans, and routes.
K. Entities shall comply with all fair labor practices and are responsible for ensuring compliance with all state statutes and Montana’s prevailing wage requirements, as applicable.
L. The sealed bid proposals will be reviewed on June 8, 2020 at the Town’s Council Meeting. The Council will select the winning proposal on Monday, June 8, 2020 providing the Council approves the winning proposal.
M. Inquiries should be directed to Summer Fellows, Clerk Town of Whitehall at (406) 287-3972. Current and past budget/actual expenditures are available by request.
N. Proposals shall be sent to Town Hall, P.O. Box 529, 207 East Legion, Whitehall, MT 59759 in a sealed envelope and marked “Trash Collection Proposal” and shall be received by 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020. Any proposal received by the Town after the precise time specified for receipt will be rejected.
O. Acceptance of any proposal will be based upon factors including, but not limited to: costs for service; completeness of proposal; related experience on similar projects; ability to perform the necessary operations; availability and location of local administration; and, prior entity performance.
P. If requested, each contractor shall submit satisfactory evidence that it has a practical knowledge of the project and the necessary financial resources to complete the project.
Q. This solicitation is being offered in accordance with State law governing procurement of professional services. Accordingly, the Town reserves the right to negotiate an agreement based on fair and reasonable compensation for the scope of work and services proposed, as well as the right to reject any and all responses deemed unqualified, unsatisfactory, or inappropriate. Bidders are advised that the Town reserves the right to amend this RFP at any time. Amendments will be done formally by providing written amendments to all potential Bidders known to have received a copy of the RFP.
R. All materials submitted in response to this RFP become public records under Article II, Section 9 of the Montana Constitution and §§ 2-6-102 and 7-1-4144, MCA and may be distributed by written request pursuant to Montana’s Constitutional Right to Know or Public Records Acts. Information provided in response to this RFP will be held in confidence and will not be revealed or discussed with competitors prior to award of contract by Council. However, one copy of each proposal submitted shall be retained for the official files of the Town and will become public record after award of the Contract. Records and materials that are constitutionally protected from disclosure are not subject to the provisions of this section. The contractor understands that, if selected, the Town reserves the right to provide its opinion publicly and privately regarding the contractor’s performance.
Legal 20-061 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 27, 2020 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.