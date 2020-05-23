NOTICE OF PENDING
TAX DEED ISSUANCE
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
To: Jefferson County Treasurer; Mascot Silver Lead Mines Inc
Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN as follows:
1.As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property, in which you may have an interest: 51-1585-02-2-01-01-0000, 51-5185-02-2-01-10-0000, 51-1585-02-2-01-15-0000, 51-1585-02-2-01-20-0000, S02, T07 N, R05 W, Acres 20.66, Frankie Folsom Lode MS 2553, S02, T07 N, R05 W, Acres 20.49, Argentine Lode MS 1565, LOT 48A, S02, T07 N, R05 W, Acres 5, Argentine Millsite MS 1565, LOT 48B, S02, T07 N, R05 W, Acres 20.4, Edelweiss Lode MS 2544, records of Jefferson County, Montana. Parcel # 5730, GeoGode: 51-1585-02-2-01-01-0000, 51-5185-02-2-01-10-0000, 51-1585-02-2-01-15-0000, 51-1585-02-2-01-20-0000
2. The property taxes became delinquent on December 1, 2016
3. The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2017.
4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Knucklehead Land Company, Inc., 7526 Long Gulch Rd., Marysville, Montana 59640.
5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is: Delinquent taxes: $58.78; Penalties: $1.17; Interest: $4.85 Costs: $972.69; TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. $1037.49
6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5 must be paid by August 3, 2020, which is the date the redemption period expires.
7. If all taxes, penalties, interest and costs are not paid the County Treasurer on or prior to August 3, 2020 which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the posssessor ot the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.
8. The business address and telephone number of the County Treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Terri Kunz, County Treasurer, PO Box H, Boulder, Montana 59632, (406) 225-4100.
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN:
1.The address of said interested party is unknown.
2.The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of pending tax deed issuance.
3.The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
Dated the 20th day of May, 2020
By William Christensen, President of Knucklehead Land Company, Inc.
Legal 20-056 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 20 & 27, 2020 MNAXLP
