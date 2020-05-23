NOTICE
An application for a Floodplain Development Permit has been submitted to the Jefferson County Floodplain Administrator. Your comments and concerns are welcomed.
Date of Notice: May 20, 2020
Date of Application: April 6, 2020
Applicant: Jefferson County,
PO Box H, Boulder, Montana 59632
Scope/Purpose of Project: This is an application proposing to replace the existing Hot Springs Bridge with a new bridge. The new structure will consist of precast, prestressed concrete trideck beams supported with driven pile foundations. The new bridge will be a 48-foot span with a usable roadway width of 24-feet. The proposed bridge will increase safety, enhance the natural stream configuration, maintain waterway efficiency, conform to current County Bridge Standards, and ensure the bridge crossing continues to provide access for local ranchers, private landowners, and recreational land users. The replacement structure will also allow for safe passage of two-way traffic with the capacity to convey legal loads.
Name of Stream/Water Body: Big Pipestone Creek
Location of Project: 600 feet southwest of Pipestone Road and Hot Springs Road intersection, 7.0 miles west of Whitehall. Section 28, Township 2 North, Range 5 West
Comments concerning this application for a permit, related to this activity in the floodplain, must be submitted within fifteen (15) days of this notice, or by June 4, 2020.
Jefferson County Floodplain Administrator
P.O. Box H
Boulder, MT 59632
Phone: 406-225-4126
mbullock@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
Legal 20-055 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 20, 2020 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.