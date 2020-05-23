NOTICE
A public test will be conducted on the Model DS450 Ballot Reader and Express Vote Ballot Marking System on May 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the Clerk and Recorder's office located at 102 So. Monroe Street in Boulder. The test shall be conducted by processing a pre-audited group of ballots from each precinct.
The test will be observed by an Observation Board and is open to representatives of the Political Parties, the Press and the general public.
Dated this 20th day of May, 2020.
Bonnie Ramey, Jefferson County Election Administrator
Legal 20-054 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 20 & 27, 2020 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.