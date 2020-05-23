NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED
MAY BE ISSUED
To: Charles Brix C/O AK Brix, 919 2nd Av NW, Great Falls, MT 59404-2353; Jefferson County Treasurer, c/o Terri Kunz, Treasurer, PO Box H, Boulder, MT 59632
Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
1. As a result of a property tax delinquency a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you have an interest:
Located in the county of Jefferson, State of Montana and described as follows:
PARCEL 40’X105’ IN M E 1825 CONT 0.096AC (PARCEL NO 0000000527) JEFFERSON COUNTY, MONTANA
2. The property became delinquent on November 30, 2014
3. The property tax lien was attached as of the result of a tax lien sale held on July 31, 2015
4. The property tax lien was purchased at a tax lien sale on January 16, 2019, by Viola Koivisto, PO Box 28 Basin, Montana 59632. In care of Viola Salcido-Jozovich, 1904 Farragut Ave, Butte, MT 59701 listed as her Power of Attorney of above said property.
5. The lien was subsequently assigned to Viola Koivisto, PO Box 28 Basin, Montana 59632. In care of Viola Salcido-Jozovich, 1904 Farragut Ave, Butte, MT 59701 listed as her Power of Attorney of above said property.
6. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due Is:
Taxes: $33.93, Delinquent: 36.39, On Assignment: 34.85
7. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 6 must be paid by March 17, 2019, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired
8. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are paid to the county treasurer on or prior to March 17, 2019, which is the date the redemption period expires, or on or prior to the date of which the county treasurer will otherwise issue a tax deed a tax deed may be issued to the purchaser on the day following the date that the redemption period expires or on the date the country treasure will otherwise issue a tax deed.
9. The business address and telephone of the country treasurer who is responsible for the issuing the tax deed is: Terri Kunz, Jefferson County Treasure, PO Box H , Boulder, MT 59632, Telephone: (406) 225-4103
/s/ Viola Salcido-Jozovich on behalf of Viola Koivisto
Legal 20-053 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 20 & 27, 2020
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.