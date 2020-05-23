Audit Publication Statement
An audit of the affairs of Boulder Elementary School District no. 7, Jefferson County, Boulder, Montana 59632, has been conducted by Tripp & Associates of Billings, MT. The audit covered the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. The audit also covered the Extracurricular Fund for student funds which is included in the financial statements of the District.
Section 2-7-521, MCA, requires that this publication concerning the audit report include a statement that such report is on file in its entirety and open to public inspection at the School Clerk’s office, and that the District will send a copy of the audit report to any interested person upon request.
Sincerely,
Britton Mann, District Clerk, Boulder Elementary School
Legal 20-052 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 20, 2020 MNAXLP
