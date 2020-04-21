Montana Fifth Judicial District Court, Jefferson County

No. DV-19-49

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

     FLOYD SAYLER AND PATTY SAYLER, Plaintiff, vs. JACK GERRY, and any unknown heirs, devisees, successors and assigns, and creditors of each of the above-described individual defendants who may now be deceased; and all other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real property described in the complaint adverse to plaintiffs ownership or any cloud upon plaintiffs title, whether the claim or possible claim is present or contingent; TERRI KUNZ, Treasurer of Jefferson County, and STATE OF MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, Defendents.

     THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETING TO DEFENDANT: JACK GERRY 

     YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in this action which is filed in the office of the clerk of this court, a copy of which is served upon you, and to file your answer and serve a copy thereof upon plaintiffs attorney within twenty-one (21) days, or within forty-two ( 42) days for defendants who are the State of Montai-ia or its agencies, after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service, and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. 

     This action is brought to quiet title to land situated in Jefferson County, Montana, described as follows:

     Nellie Kinman Lode Mining Claim, M.S. No. 4033, lying east of Interstate 15 in Section 3, Township 3 North, Range 7 West, Jefferson County, Montana.

     Deed Reference: Book 100 of Deeds, page 63 and Book 106 of Deeds, page 979. Tax Parcel No. 01464

     You must file your answer orr motion with the court.

     WITNESS my hand and seal of this court this 6th day of February, 2020

     Dorianne Woods, Clerk of Court

Angela K. Hasquet 

CORETTE BLACK  CARLSON & MICKELSON 

129 Park Street; P.O. Bo 509

Butte, MT 59703

Ph: 406-782-5800

Fax: 406-723-8919

ahasquet@cpklawmt.com 

Attorney for Plaintiffs

Legal 20-036 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 22 & 29 and May 6, 2020

            MNAXLP

