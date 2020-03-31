REQUEST FOR BIDS
The Jefferson Local Development Corporation (JLDC) is seeking proposals to construct a restroom facility in the vicinity of Veterans Park in the City of Boulder.
Sealed proposals should be submitted or postmarked by April 10, 2020 at 4:00 PM (MST) at the JLDC office located at 103 West Legion Avenue, P.O. Box 1079, Whitehall, MT 59759.
The JLDC will be assisting the City of Boulder with the project.
A copy of the services to be provided by respondents can be obtained by contacting the Jefferson Local Development Corporation, at the above address or telephone (406) 287-3282 or email at tom.harrington@montana.edu.
Legal 20-030 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 1 & 8, 2020
