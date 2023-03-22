Housing crisis? Workforce shortage? Why not start a project that creates a solution for both of these crises?
Come May, Workforce development specialist Chris Manos and Montana Business Assistance Connection representative Eric Seidensticker hope to see such a project come to fruition in Boulder.
With assistance from the Job Site Ready program involving Helena College and Dick Anderson Construction, Manos and Seidensticker are putting together an opportunity for high school students to gain credits toward construction-related positions while developing “tiny cabins” for people in the area struggling to find affordable housing.
Students who sign up can start building by Memorial Day at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, a location approved by the fair board.
Manos brought this project to the table for Jefferson County after seeing success with the program in Billings before the pandemic, as Billings West students got involved and developed some tiny cabins with local construction and trade companies providing supervision. The Billings project now serves as a model for the program.
“This project is all about getting the big players involved and driving it down to a local level,” said Seidensticker.
Seidensticker, who became involved in this project while working as executive director for the Jefferson Local Development Corporation, considers it a really important example of public and private partnership.
The project is in place, Manos said, now they just need the students.
“We’d love for parents to share this with their children,” Manos said. “It’s a great opportunity – especially for students at Jefferson High, as it’s located right here in Boulder. And it’s non-intensive.”
The program requires 45 hours, Manos said, and the bulk of it consists of online training. There’s also a 15-hour on-the-job training segment.
For more information on this tiny home project, contact Manos at cmanos@mbac.biz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.